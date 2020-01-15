Unnao rape case: EX-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar moves Delhi HC against life sentence

Kuldeep Singh Sengar reacts as he leaves a court after he was arrested (REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/File Photo) Kuldeep Singh Sengar reacts as he leaves a court after he was arrested (REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/File Photo)

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging his conviction and life term for the rape of a minor girl in Unnao.

Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment till the remainder of his biological life by a Delhi court last month. The court had found Sengar guilty of raping a minor girl in Unnao in 2017 under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and Sections 5(c) & 6 of the POCSO Act. The court had found the victim’s testimony “unblemished, truthful and… of sterling quality.”

The case dates back to June 4, 2017, when the victim, then 17 years old, was allegedly raped by Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from Bangermau in Uttar Pradesh — he was expelled from the BJP in August this year.

About a year later, on April 3, 2018, her father was allegedly framed in an illegal arms case and arrested. He died in judicial custody a few days later, on April 9, 2018.

On July 28 last year, a speeding truck rammed into the car in which the victim, her two aunts, and their lawyer were travelling. Her aunts were killed while the victim and her lawyer were critically injured.

On August 1, the Supreme Court transferred the rape case, along with four other related cases, to Delhi, and directed the court to complete trial in 45 days. The judge heard the case on a day-to-day basis from August 5.

The four other related cases are: framing of the victim’s father in an illegal firearms case and his death in judicial custody, conspiracy in the accident case, and a separate case of her alleged gangrape by three others in Unnao on June 11, 2017.

