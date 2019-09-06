Unnao rape case: Delhi HC approves holding of court at AIIMS to record victim’s statement

The Delhi High Court Friday approved recording of statement of the Unnao rape case survivor at the trauma centre of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), PTI reported.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Delhi High Court from the administrative side late in the evening. It said special judge Dharmesh Sharma, who is conducting trial of the cases, shall record her testimony.

The notification said that Chief Justice D N Patel and judges of the high court ordered that “Special Judge Dharmesh Sharma shall hold court for recording the testimony of the victim in the premises/building of trauma centre of AIIMS in addition to the Tiz Hazari District Court Complex during trial of the cases”, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today also granted the CBI two more weeks to complete the probe in the road accident and allowed the trial court to approach the apex court in case the latter requires more time to complete the probe.

The rape survivor is admitted to AIIMS hospital after she sustained injuries during a road accident in which both her aunts lost their lives. BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is one of the accused in the case and was expelled from the party. The rape victim, who was flown from the King George’s Medical University in Lucknow to AIIMS in Delhi in a critical condition has shown considerable progress and has been moved to the ward, officials had said earlier this week.

-with PTI inputs