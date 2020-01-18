Unnao rape case: Delhi HC junks Sengar plea to suspend jail term

Kuldeep Singh Sengar Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The Delhi High Court on Friday junked expelled BJP leader and Bangermau MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s request to suspend his life imprisonment term till the pendency of his appeal before it, saying he is an undertrial in other cases also.

A bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal also sought the response of the CBI on Sengar’s appeal against the lower court order convicting him for the 2017 rape of a minor girl in Unnao. However, the High Court extended the time for depositing the fine he has to pay by a further 60 days and directed that Rs10 lakh out of the fine of Rs 25 lakh shall be released forthwith to the victim.

“Too much tragedy happened with the victim in this case. In the facts of the case, we are not inclined to suspend the sentence. You have to pay Rs 10 lakh to the victim… The presumption of innocence does not lie on you today. You have been in jail only for one-and-a-half years,” the court said.

“The remaining amount of Rs 15 lakh shall be deposited with the Registry of this Court, who shall keep the said amount in an interest bearing Fixed Deposit Receipt and the same shall abide by further orders to be passed by this Court,” it added.

The bench also issued notice to the victim and listed the appeal in the category of ‘Regular Matters’ in the week commencing May 4.

A trial court had found Sengar (54) guilty of raping a minor girl in Unnao in 2017 under IPC Section 376 (rape) and Sections 5(c) & 6 of the POCSO Act.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App