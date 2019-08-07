Unnao rape case: Delhi court seeks status report on victim’s security

A Delhi court on Tuesday sought a status report from the CBI on steps taken to ensure the security of the Unnao rape victim, her family, and witnesses.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also sought a report on the boarding and lodging arrangements made for the family members accompanying the critically-injured woman, who was shifted to Delhi’s AIIMS Trauma Centre on the orders of the Supreme Court.

During the course of hearing, the judge asked the public prosecutor for CBI, Ashok Bhartendu, “What steps have been taken for witness protection?” Bhartendu said, “We don’t have a mechanism of our own…we are a small organisation.”

In response, the judge replied, “The CBI is not small organisation.”

The court was then apprised that the security of the victim was looked after by the CRPF.

“However, the CBI is directed to file report to this court as to what steps or measures are being taken for ensuring boarding, lodging and daily allowance, if any, of the family persons attending the survivor. The report to this shall be filed in a sealed cover,” the judge ordered.

The judge was also informed by counsel for the victim from Bachpan Bachao Andolan, Dharmender Kumar Mishra and Poonam Kaushik, that victim was paid Rs 25 lakh in compensation.

The court then directed the secretary of the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), Unnao, to ensure that all possible help be provided to the victim and her family in operating their bank account, if required.

The court also asked the CBI to submit a report as to “what steps or measures have been taken for protection, safety of life, liberty of other witnesses in the present matter”. The court directed the CBI to get in touch with Uttar Pradesh’s Director General of Police and file a report by Wednesday.

The court on Monday had directed the transfer of UP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar — a co-accused in the Unnao rape — from Sitapur prison to Tihar jail, Delhi.

On Tuesday, Sengar was produced in court while the hearing in three cases commenced. Nine other accused persons were produced before the court, while one accused did not turn up. His counsel informed the court that he was not arrested in the case and a discharge application was pending. The court then directed the counsel to make sure his client turns up for the hearing.

The matter was adjourned after CBI counsel said that even though he could argue on the point of charge, five of the accused were transferred from Lucknow jail on the same day, and thus their lawyers were not present.

The judge then asked all the accused whether they have their lawyers with them. When some said they did not, the judge said, “We can get you a lawyer from Delhi. It is your right.”