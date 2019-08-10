Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against Kuldeep Singh Sengar

A Delhi court on Friday framed charges against Bangarmau MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh in the Unnao rape case. After the charges were read out, Sengar told the judge that he was framed in a conspiracy for helping people as an MLA.

While reading out the charges under sections of IPC and POCSO Act, District Judge Dharmesh Sharma asked the accused whether they pleaded guilty to the charges or claimed trial, to which they claimed trial in the matter.

Sengar has also been booked for murder in connection with the accident that left the rape victim and her lawyer critically injured and her two aunts dead. The Supreme Court had directed the trial court to complete of all five cases within 45 days.

The court has framed charges against both the accused under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 376 (1) (rape), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act.

In the seven-page order, Sengar was charged with conspiring with Shashi, who allegedly “intentionally aiding and facilitating” and “enticed the minor with the pretext of a job” without the “consent of her parents”.