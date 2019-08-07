Delhi court abstains media from reporting witness testimonies, merits of Unnao rape case

A Delhi court Wednesday directed media not to report testimonies of witnesses and the merits of the Unnao rape case, according to news agency PTI. The court further directed the media to restrain from sharing names and address of the Unnao rape survivor, her family, and other witnesses.

On Tuesday The Indian Express had reported that the court sought a status report from the CBI on steps taken to ensure the security of the rape survivor and her family members.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also sought a report on the boarding and lodging arrangements made for the family members accompanying the critically-injured woman, who was shifted to Delhi’s AIIMS on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The court directed the central probe agency to get in touch with UP’s Director General of Police and file a report by Wednesday. The court on Monday had directed the transfer of UP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar — a co-accused in the Unnao rape — from Sitapur prison to Tihar jail in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS trauma centre said the condition of the Unnao rape survivor continues to be in a critical condition and that she is still on a life support system. Her lawyer too is critical, unconscious and on advanced life support system, ANI tweeted.

On July 28, the Unnao victim, who accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of sexual assault, was critically injured along with her lawyer after the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli. Two of the victim’s aunt, traveling with them in the car, were killed in the incident.

After the incident, the BJP leader, his younger brother Manoj and 8 others were booked on charges of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy. The police also invoked criminal intimidation charges on allegations that the accused were threatening and harassing the rape victim’s family. The case is being investigated by CBI on a recommendation sent by the state government.