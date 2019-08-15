Unnao rape case: Court observes Sengar is public servant, frames fresh charges

A Delhi court on Wednesday framed fresh charges against Unnao rape accused and UP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, observing that he has to be tried as a public servant since he occupied the position of a legislator.

Advertising

District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma said the examination of witnesses in the rape and POCSO case, which will commence from August 16, will be in-camera proceedings. This comes after the CBI sought in-camera proceedings, saying the matter was related to the POCSO Act.

Earlier, the court had framed charges against Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh under section 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act. With the charges being modified, to section 5(c) and 6 same Act, the offences now entail a minimum punishment of 10 years.

Dharminder Kumar Mishra, the counsel for the victim, submitted that Sengar and the co-accused must be tried under section 5 (C) and 6 of the POCSO Act which deals with penetrative sexual assault committed by a public servant. This submission was supported by the CBI counsel Ashok Bhartendu.

Advertising

Counsel for Sengar, Dhruv Gupta, urged that a comprehensive reading of section 5 (C) would show that it is only when a “public servant” commits such an offence in the course of his official or public duties that the case can be brought within the four corners of the section.

The judge, in his order, said while interpreting section 5 (C) of the act, the main objectives of the legislation need to be considered, that not only provide for enforcement of rights for children to safety, security and protection from sexual abuse and exploitation, but also, in the process, put checks on the exercise of control or domain over any person below 18 years of age.

“A comprehensive and meaningful reading of the section leads to an irrefutable conclusion that it seeks to punish exploitation and sexual abuse of children from “public servants” owing to use of their power, position or status to perpetuate penetrative sexual assault,” the order read.