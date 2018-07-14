Unnao rape case: Chargesheet filed against BJP MLA for ‘framing man’

Kuldeep Singh Sengar is currently at Sitapur district jail. Kuldeep Singh Sengar is currently at Sitapur district jail.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Friday filed a chargesheet against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others for allegedly hatching a conspiracy and implicating Unnao rape victim’s father in an Arms Act case. Besides the MLA, his brother Atul Singh Sengar, their aides, Vineet Mishra, Birendra Singh alias Bauwa Singh, Ram Sharan Singh alias Sonu Singh, Shashi Pratap alias Suman Singh and Shailendra Singh alias Tinku Singh, the then station officer of Makhi police station, Ashok Singh Bhaduria, sub-inspector Kamta Prasad Singh, constable Amir Khan, were also named in the chargesheet filed before a special CBI court in Lucknow.

Sengar’s brother and his aides allegedly beat the father up before the police arrested him on April 3 and sent him to jail. He had allegedly died in judicial custody six days later on April 9. “The CBI on Friday filed the chargesheet against 10 accused, including the MLA and his brother, in a special CBI court in Lucknow. The agency has not yet arrested Amir Khan. The other accused are lodged in jail,” said a CBI official, adding that the investigation is under way. The chargesheet has been filed under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 193 (false evidence), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture) and Arms Act, said the official.

The MLA is currently at Sitapur district jail and others are in Lucknow district jail. The allegation of rape against the MLA came to light when the girl tried to commit suicide outside Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence, alleging police inaction on her complaint. The kin of the victim had also alleged that the family was thrashed after a complaint was filed with the police in this regard.

“It has come to light that on April 3 when the rape victim’s father reached his native village, the MLA’s aide Suman Singh picked a fight with him for apparently no reason. Singh also called up Atul Singh and his aide Baua Singh, who soon joined Suman and assaulted the man and later handed him over to the police. Baua confirmed to CBI that they came to know about the victim’s visit to the village through Suman,” an official said.

An FIR was lodged against him on a complaint filed by Tinku at Makhi police station in Unnao for allegedly creating trouble in the village. He was also booked under the Arms Act, after the police allegedly recovered a country-made pistol from him. “During probe, CBI came to know that the MLA, who was in Delhi on April 3, spoke regularly over phone with the other accused, including the police officials. Moreover, on the MLA’s direction, the girl’s father was booked under Arms Act,” the CBI official said.

