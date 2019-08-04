Unnao rape case: CBI sleuths question Kuldeep Sengar on accident in Rae Bareli

A THREE-MEMBER CBI team questioned jailed MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, booked for allegedly conspiracy behind a recent road accident in Rae Bareli in which the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts died. Sengar has been lodged at Sitapur district jail on rape charges since last year.

On July 28, a car in which the victims were travelling rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction in Gurubaksganj area of Rae Bareli district. They were on the way to Rae Bareli district jail where the rape victim’s uncle was lodged at the time.

Ten persons, including MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his younger brother Manoj Sengar, were booked in July 28 incident on charges of murder, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy. The police also invoked criminal intimidation charges on allegations that accused were threatening and harassing the rape victim’s family.

On Saturday, a CBI team reached Sitapur jail after obtaining a court’s permission to question Sengar. The questioning is over allegations being leveled by the rape victim’s uncle in the FIR. The uncle had allegedly that there was a conspiracy behind the road accident and that the truck owner is an associate of the MLA.

The uncle had also claimed that the MLA and his associates were regularly putting pressure on his family to strike a “compromise” in connection with the rape case and the murder case of the rape victim’s father.

“CBI officers had questioned the rape victim’s uncle inside the jail before he was transferred to Tihar jail,” said an officer at Rae Bareli jail.

The case is being investigated by CBI on a recommendation sent by the state government.

The CBI Saturday moved an application in a Lucknow court seeking permission to conduct searches houses of all 10 accused named in the FIR, including MLA Sengar.

Meanwhile, the CBI team Saturday took three-day custody of truck driver Ashish Pal and cleaner Mohan, who are lodged in Rae Bareli district jail, for questioning in the case. The CBI team took the driver and cleaner to the accident spot and asked them to elaborate on how the incident occurred.

On Saturday, a four-member CBI team reached the rape victim’s village in Unnao district. The team met local residents and recorded their statements. They also visited the local police station and recorded statements of police personnel.