Unnao rape case: CBI raids flat of S-I who ‘implicated victim’s father’

Saturday, June 16, 2018
By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: June 16, 2018 6:29:46 am

The CBI on Friday conducted searches at the official residence of the sub-inspector (SI) arrested for implicating the father of the 16-year-old Unnao girl, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her, in an Arms Act case. The girl’s father had died in judicial custody on April 9. CBI had arrested the sub-inspector, Kamla Prasad Singh, and then station officer of Makhi, Ashok Singh Bhadauriya, on May 16.  A CBI official said, “We had sought CBI court’s permission before conducting the operation at Singh’s flat. It was done in presence of two private witnesses and station house officer (SHO) of Makhi police station. We have  recovered a country-made pistol from the house.” An FIR has been lodged against Singh under Arms Act, said the Makhi police station SHO,  Javed Akhtar.

