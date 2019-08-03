Unnao rape case: CBI questions expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in UP prison

Days after the Unnao rape case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the agency Saturday questioned primary accused expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is lodged in a prison in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district. A three-member team of the central investigation agency visited the Sitapur district jail and questioned the Bangermau MLA for several hours, PTI reported.

Earlier the CBI had formed a 20-member additional team to probe Unnao rape survivor’s July 28 car accident in Raebareli that left the victim and her lawyer critically injured, and two of her aunts dead. On Friday, the CBI had questioned rape survivor’s uncle in a Rae Bareli prison, who was later shifted to the Tihar jail in Delhi in compliance with a Supreme Court directive. He is serving a 10-year sentence in a two-decade-old case filed by Sengar’s brother Atul Singh.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court expressed strong displeasure over the handling of the Unnao rape case and the road accident last Sunday. It transferred all cases related to the matter from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, while ordering interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the victim and CRPF security cover for her, the family and their lawyer. However, family members of the Unnao rape survivor on Friday told SC that they do not want to shift the victim to New Delhi from a hospital in Lucknow. The survivor is unconscious and is in critical condition.

Sengar, who is in jail for allegedly raping the woman when she was a minor in 2017, was booked for murder by the CBI after the accident. His arms licences for a single barrel gun, a rifle and a revolver were cancelled on Friday, some 15 months after he was arrested on April 13, 2018.

According to the doctors treating the victim at the Trauma Centre in King George’s Medical University here, she has developed pneumonia and her condition remains critical. “She is still on ventilator,” the doctors said.

BJP MLA sympathises with Sengar in his ‘difficult times’

Meanwhile, in a controversial remark, BJP MLA Ashish Singh Ashu sympathised with Sengar in his ‘difficult times’ saying “Our brother Kuldeep Singh could not be here among us today as he is going through difficult times. Our best wishes are with him. We hope that he will overcome the bad times, fight through it and come out of it and be with all of you to lead you,” Ashu could be heard saying in the video made at a panchayat meeting in Unnao on Friday, PTI reported.

However, the saffron party has distanced itself from the comment, with party spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi saying “So far as the BJP is concerned, whatever disciplinary action it had to take, has been taken. Sengar has been expelled. “Unless one is proved guilty, one is innocent in the eyes of the law. Maybe the MLA (Ashu) spoke on these lines.”