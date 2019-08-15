Unnao rape case: CBI may question warder of jail where Sengar was lodged

The CBI, which is investigating the last months’ road accident in which the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer were critically injured and her two aunts were killed, has sought details of Sitapur district jail warder Amar Singh and may likely question him. MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has been named in the FIR along with nine others, was lodged at Sitapur district jail at the time of the accident on July 28.

Sengar, who was arrested last April for allegedly raping the girl, was initially lodged at Unnao district jail. A month later, he was moved to Sitapur jail reportedly on the administrative ground.

Jail warder Amar Singh, who hails from Unnao district, was transferred from Lucknow to Sitapur last year, a source said, adding that Singh’s transfer to Sitapur jail was done as per the department norms of shifting warders after every seven years.

“We have sent factual details of Amar Singh to the CBI. I have no idea why the agency has sought details about him,” a senior official of the state Prison Department said on the condition of anonymity.

CBI sources said that Amar Singh and staff of Sitapur district jail could be questioned for their alleged proximity with Sengar.

The rape victim’s family in their complaint to police has alleged that Sengar and his associates used to issue life threats to them, asking them to change their statements in the court and to strike a compromise. The family alleged that Sengar used to call his associates in the village from Sitapur jail, and the latter used to force them to speak to the MLA.

Earlier, the CBI collected details of all the people who visited Sitapur jail to meet Sengar in the last 15 months. The agency also took custody of the CCTV footage from the jail. Sengar was transferred to Tihar jail in Delhi on August 4 on the orders of the Supreme Court.