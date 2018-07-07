Unnao: CBI files charge sheet against BJP MLA Sengar’s brother, 4 others for killing rape victim’s father

The agency has charged the accused of murder and other related offences, a CBI spokesperson said. The agency has charged the accused of murder and other related offences, a CBI spokesperson said.

The CBI filed its first charge sheet Saturday against the brother of Unnao BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and four others in connection with the killing of a person, whose daughter was allegedly raped by the lawmaker, officials said.

The agency has filed charge sheet against Jai Deep Singh alias Atul Singh Sengar, a brother of the MLA, and his accomplices Vineet Mishra alias Vinay Mishra; Birendra Singh alias Bauwa, Ram Sharan Singh alias Sonu Singh and Shashi Pratap Singh alias Suman Singh, all residents of Makhi village in Unnao District of the state.

The agency has charged the accused of murder and other related offences, a CBI spokesperson said. A 17-year-old girl has alleged that she was raped by Bangermau MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of the BJP at his residence when she had gone to meet him with a relative seeking a job last year.

She had been running from pillar to post and even tried self-immolation in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s official residence alleging police inaction. Her father had came from Delhi to attend the court hearing on April 3 for registration of a case related to rape of her minor daughter against the MLA.

In the evening, he was allegedly abused and beaten up by the accused in front of his house during which he sustained serious injuries. He was also slapped with arms act by the local police and put in jail where he succumbed to injuries in the absence of treatment on April 8.

During investigation, all those named in the FIR were arrested and they are presently in judicial custody, the spokesperson said. “Further investigation in this case to look into the roles of others including an MLA, officials is continuing,” he said.

