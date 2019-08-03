Unnao rape case: Cancel 3 arms licences in Sengar’s name, orders Lucknow’s DM

EVEN AS the Unnao police claim to have recommended in May this year for cancellation of licences of three weapons in the name of MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with Unnao rape case, District Magistrate (DM) Devendra Kumar Pandey Friday passed the order for cancellation of the three licences.

“While checking the court records, I found that the MLA’s lawyer had filed 25 applications seeking exemption for his appearance. Taking into consideration the number of exemption applications, I ordered cancellation of three arm licences of the MLA,” said Unnao DM Devendra Kumar Pandey.

He added that the police would start the process to seize all three weapons.

The victim and her family members had made mutiple complaints to Unnao police alleging they were getting threats from the MLA, his family members and associates. Over two dozen complaints in this regard had been sent to the police and government authorities since July last year. The current SP, Unnao, MP Verma, however, claims that all the complaints were probed and the allegation of threats was found to be false.

The licences of three weapons — a single barrel gun, a revolver and a rifle — were issued on the name of Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

DM Pandey said, “The police had sent a report in May recommending cancellation of the three arms licences of MLA Kuldeep Singh. Cancellation of arm licence is a judicial action and there is a procedure that needs to be followed. The hearing of the matter was scheduled to be held Friday, but the MLA’s lawyer submitted an application seeking an exemption.”

The DM also claimed that the arms licences had already been suspended in the wake of the police report.