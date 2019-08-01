Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar expelled from BJP

The BJP Thursday expelled party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is accused of raping a woman in Unnao. The expulsion comes days after the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer were critically wounded and two of her relatives were killed in a mysterious road accident.

Advertising

Sengar, and nine others, including the son-in-law of a UP minister, have been booked by the CBI on allegations that they orchestrated the accident that has left the woman in a critical condition. The FIR came hours after the rape survivor’s mother termed the incident a conspiracy to “wipe out her family”.

The Opposition had been cornering the government in Parliament and outside over Sengar’s continuance in the party. Earlier, this week, the BJP had claimed that Kuldeep Sengar had been suspended in April 2018 when the CBI probe was ordered into the rape case. But at least two party office-bearers seemed clueless about the action initiated against Sengar.

Explained | Twists & turns in Unnao story

The victim, who is now battling for life after an accident in Rae Bareli on Sunday, had written to the CJI stating that she faced threats by Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the rape case. Hearing the case today, the Supreme Court said it will transfer cases related to Unnao outside Uttar Pradesh.

Advertising

The girl has accused Sengar and his aides of raping her when she went to his home for a job in 2017. She tried to set herself ablaze near Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow to protest alleged police inaction against Sengar.

Sengar, a four-time lawmaker was the BJP MLA from Bangarmau. Sengar (52) started his political career in 2002 when he was elected MLA from Unnao Sadar on a BSP ticket. He joined the SP before the 2007 assembly elections. He contested from Bangarmau as the SP candidate and won. In the 2012 elections, he contested as the SP candidate from Bhagwant Nagar constituency and won again. In the middle of the 2017 assembly election, Sengar joined the BJP and was named as the party nominee from Bangarmau.

After the Lok Sabha poll results, Sakshi Maharaj, BJP MP from Unnao, reached Sitapur jail to meet Sengar. To queries from the media, Sakshi Maharaj said: “He has been lodged in jail for a long time. I had come to meet him and thank him after the election.”