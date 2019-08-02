Unnao rape-accident: Victim, lawyer still critical but stable, say doctors

The condition of the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer remained critical, but stable, doctors at King George Medical University Trauma Centre said on Thursday. However, they added that the lawyer is showing signs of improvement and he was being put out of ventilator for some time.

“The condition of both the patients… remains critical but stable. While the lawyer is being taken out of ventilator for trial from time to time, the woman is constantly on a ventilator. Both the patients are being looked after by a team of expert doctors,” said Sandeep Tiwari, in-charge of the Trauma Centre.

Meanwhile, the CBI team investigating the accident case visited the Trauma Centre twice and talked to the family members of the victim and lawyer. They also spoke to doctors and sought their opinion if she could be airlifted to Delhi.