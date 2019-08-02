Toggle Menu
Unnao rape-accident: Victim, lawyer still critical but stable, say doctors

“The condition of both the patients... remains critical but stable. While the lawyer is being taken out of ventilator for trial from time to time, the woman is constantly on a ventilator. Both the patients are being looked after by a team of expert doctors,” said Sandeep Tiwari, in-charge of the Trauma Centre.

Outside the Critical Care Unit of the King George’s Medical University Trauma Centre in Lucknow, where the the 19-year-old rape victim is in critical condition. (Express photo by Maulshree Seth)

The condition of the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer remained critical, but stable, doctors at King George Medical University Trauma Centre said on Thursday. However, they added that the lawyer is showing signs of improvement and he was being put out of ventilator for some time.

Meanwhile, the CBI team investigating the accident case visited the Trauma Centre twice and talked to the family members of the victim and lawyer. They also spoke to doctors and sought their opinion if she could be airlifted to Delhi.

