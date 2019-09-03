Unnao rape-accident: CBI records rape victim’s statement

The CBI has recorded the statement of the Unnao woman who has accused Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of sexual assault, after she was shifted from the AIIMS ICU to a ward.

The woman was shifted to Delhi from a Lucknow hospital days after the car in which she was travelling in was hit by a truck that was speeding on the wrong side of the road near Gurubakshganj in Rae Bareli district on July 28. Her two aunts were killed in the accident and the woman and her lawyer were critically injured.

Sources said that her statement on the collision was recorded after doctors gave the go-ahead that she was well enough to be spoken to. Sengar, who has been booked for allegedly orchestrating the accident, is currently in jail.

CBI sources said they were waiting for the condition of her lawyer to improve to record his statement as well. Last month, the woman’s relative stated that she had revealed that the truck had deliberately sped towards her car in Bareilly. Sources did not confirm or deny if the survivor had reiterated this in her statement to the CBI.

The UP government has drawn severe criticism for failing to provide security to the 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA in 2017.

Her uncle, who is lodged in a Rae Bareli prison, has alleged that false cases were slapped against him by people close to Sengar for not yielding to the pressure after his niece accused the MLA of sexual assault. Her uncle, whose wife died in the accident, has also alleged that police did not pay heed to complaints by the woman’s family.

The UP Police on July 29 filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others after the woman’s family filed a complaint, alleging “conspiracy” behind the car crash. The case was later transferred to the CBI.