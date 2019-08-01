Unnao rape-accident: CBI names son-in-law of agriculture minister for murder, plot

Along with Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the CBI Wednesday also booked Arun Singh, son-in-law of UP minister Ranvendra Pratap Singh “Dhunni” with eight others for allegedly conspiring and orchestrating the road accident in which the Unnao rape victim was critically injured.

Hours after the FIR was filed, a CBI team led by an SP-rank officer visited the accident spot in Rae Bareli accompanied by forensic experts, who collected samples. The team also searched the truck involved in the accident, which is parked a few hundred metres from where the mishap took place.

Arun Singh is the block pramukh of the Nawabganj panchayat samiti in Unnao. His father-in-law Ranvendra Singh, who is an MLA from the Hussainganj constituency in Fatehpur, is UP Minister of State for Agriculture, Agriculture Education and Agriculture Research.

Arun Singh and Ranvendra Singh could not be reached for comment but BJP’s Unnao district president Shrikant Katiyar said, “Arun Singh is a BJP leader and son-in-law of minister Ranvendra Pratap Singh.”

Asked about Arun Singh being named in the Unnao woman’s accident case, Harish Srivastava, state BJP spokesperson told The Indian Express, “After Yogi Adityanath took the oath, he said that from now on “aam” and “khaas” would be same in the eyes of the law. The BJP government stands with that statement.”

“No matter how influential someone is, if they are found involved in crime then action will be taken against them as per the provisions of the law.”

The investigating officer in the case and SHO of Gurubakshganj police station, Rakesh Kumar Singh, said, “Those named in the case will be chargesheeted on the basis of the evidence found against them. Their role will be looked into during investigation. Now, the investigation has been transferred to CBI and all documents related to the case will be transferred to them.”

Days after the car in which the Unnao woman was travelling was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two of her aunts and leaving her and her lawyer critically injured, the UP government had transferred the accident probe to the CBI. The woman had accused Sengar of sexual assault last year and, on July 12, had even written to UP authorities and the Chief Justice of India that the accused in the sexual assault case had threatened her.

On Wednesday morning, the Rae Bareli police produced the truck driver Ashish Pal and cleaner Mohan before a local court, which sent them to judicial custody.