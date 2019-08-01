SC to transfer all Unnao cases out of UP, seeks probe report from CBI by noon

The Supreme Court Thursday said it would transfer all pending cases in the Unnao rape case out of Uttar Pradesh. Seeking information from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) about the probe in the case till date, the Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi directed a “responsible” officer from the investigating agency to appear before it at 12 noon.

The top court also refused a plea of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI that the matter be adjourned to 10:30 am on Friday, as the officers probing the Unnao cases were out of Delhi. “We would like a responsible officer of CBI to come here with full information,” CJI Gogoi heading a three-Judge bench told Mehta.

The CJI added “obviously the details regarding investigation can’t be disclosed at this stage. If he wants, he can have a chamber hearing”.

The victim, who is now battling for life after an accident in Rae Bareli on Sunday, had written to the CJI stating that she faced threats by the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the rape case.

The bench Wednesday sought a report from the Supreme Court secretary-general regarding why a letter written by the rape victim to the CJI was not placed before him. The victim’s letter to authorities, including the CJI, states that on July 7 some people allegedly associated with the rape accused MLA had threatened her family with dire consequences. It also sought directions for registration of an FIR against those who had intimidated them.

The Indian Express had reported that an SC Bench of Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer had issued notices to the CBI and the accused in the case following a plea by the woman’s mother seeking the transfer of four cases currently being heard by a CBI Special Judge in Lucknow to Delhi.