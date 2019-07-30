Unnao protests LIVE updates: Divest Sengar of his political powers, Priyanka Gandhi urges PM Modi
Unnao protests LIVE updates: The victim, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of sexually assaulting her in 2017, and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday.
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav Tuesday arrived at the trauma centre in Lucknow where the Unnao rape victim is battling for her life. The victim’s mother and her family have staged a protest outside the hospital, demanding the release of her uncle who is lodged in jail in connection with an attempt to murder case.
The victim, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of sexually assaulting her in 2017, and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts were killed when the car in which they were travelling collidedwith a truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday. The woman’s uncle has accused Sengar of planning the accident and alleged that the truck owner is an associate of the MLA. A CBI probe has been ordered in the case.
Echoes of the case were, meanwhile, heard in Parliament as well. The Opposition is trying to corner the government in Lok Sabha over the case. The BJP, however, is yet to take visible action against its MLA. A BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh said: “The party has to take action against the MLA. There is no other way. The delay is damaging the image of the party and its leaders.”
Live Blog
Unnao rape victim's family has alleged MLA Kuldeep Sengar's involvement in her accident. Follow LIVE updates on the protests
Take action against those making threats: Unnao victim wrote to CJI
Earlier this month, the Unnao rape victim wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi requesting to "take action against those who are making threats", ANI reported.
In a letter dated July 12, 2019, the victim mentioned, "People came to my house and threatened to take back cases, otherwise, whole family will be put in jail in fake cases," according to ANI.
Priyanka Gandhi urges PM Modi to divest Sengar of his political power, says 'It's still not too late'
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to divest Kuldeep Sengar and his brother of their political powers stating the FIR against Sengar mentions the possibility of a planned accident. "Why do we give people like Kuldeep Sengar the strength and protection of political power and abandon their victims to battle for their lives alone? This FIR clearly states that the family was threatened and apprehensive. It even mentions the possibility of a planned accident," Priyanka wrote on Twitter.
For God’s sake, Mr. Prime Minister, divest this criminal and his brother of the political power your party is giving them.
NCW team meets victim's family in Lucknow, will also meet DGP
A team of National Commission for Women has reached Lucknow to meet the victim, her family, the DGP, IO and the SSP, ANI reported. The team has met the mother of the victim, however, has not been able to see the victim as the doctors advised against it. The team will be meeting the Uttar Pradash DGP today.
Welcome to our live blog! For latest updates, follow this space.
The woman was injured Sunday afternoon when the car in which she, her lawyer and two aunts were travelling collided with a truck, which had one number plate blacked out, in Gurubakshganj. The truck owner and the driver have been detained on charges of conspiracy. The woman’s uncle has accused Sengar of planning the accident and alleged that the truck owner is an associate of the MLA. The woman was on her way to visit her uncle, who is in the Rae Bareli district jail, when the accident took place.
And as outrage mounted against the state government and BJP, with Opposition parties even disrupting Rajya Sabha proceedings over the incident, the BJP is yet to take visible action against its MLA. A BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh said: “The party has to take action against the MLA. There is no other way. The delay is damaging the image of the party and its leaders.”
While BJP state President Swatantra Dev Singh refused comment on why his party has not taken action against Sengar, party spokesperson Harish Srivastava said the BJP and the state government stands with the victim and not with the guilty.
He said that the accident is unfortunate and the government will look into all the aspects, irrespective of the status of anyone involved. “We have also agreed to recommend a CBI probe and are ready to give them all support. The party treats the common man and party functionary equally and would never stand with the guilty. The government is doing its job and even the CBI is conducting its probe and if anyone is guilty, they will not be spared,” he said.
NCW team meets victim's family in Lucknow, will also meet DGP
