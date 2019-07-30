Unnao protests LIVE updates: Divest Sengar of his political powers, Priyanka Gandhi urges PM Modi

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav Tuesday arrived at the trauma centre in Lucknow where the Unnao rape victim is battling for her life. The victim’s mother and her family have staged a protest outside the hospital, demanding the release of her uncle who is lodged in jail in connection with an attempt to murder case.

The victim, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of sexually assaulting her in 2017, and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday. The woman’s uncle has accused Sengar of planning the accident and alleged that the truck owner is an associate of the MLA. A CBI probe has been ordered in the case.

Echoes of the case were, meanwhile, heard in Parliament as well. The Opposition is trying to corner the government in Lok Sabha over the case. The BJP, however, is yet to take visible action against its MLA. A BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh said: “The party has to take action against the MLA. There is no other way. The delay is damaging the image of the party and its leaders.”