Vehicles torched outside agency that acquired farmland in Unnao for township

A day after farmers clashed with police during a protest against land acquisition in Unnao, several plastic pipes and vehicles outside a state agency godown were torched on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 11 am outside the godown of the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), which acquired the land for the Trans-Ganga City project near Kanpur.

“Some anti-social elements had set fire to plastic pipes kept outside the godown. Apart from this, two vehicles were also set afire,” Additional District Magistrate Rakesh Singh was quoted as saying by PTI. Adding that action will be taken against the culprits, the DM further mentioned that there has been no loss of life in the incident.

On Saturday, farmers demanding better compensation for their land clashed with the police when government officials visited the project site to clear the encroachment. The farmers have been demanding better compensation for farmlands acquired for an upcoming township in the Uttar Pradesh district.

“No one will be allowed to play with law and order,” the district magistrate said, making an appeal to the villagers to help to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Kisan Manch, a forum working for the welfare of farmers, claimed that the farmers were not indulging in violent protests and were only demanding adequate compensation for their land.

“Nearly 30 per cent of the farmers of the clash-hit area are yet to get compensation from the government,” RKM president Shekhar Dixit said on Sunday. “The farmers were not indulging in violent protests and only demanding adequate compensation for their land. Is their demand unjustified?” Dixit asked.

Several farmers were injured on Saturday as police batton-charged the protestors, used tear gas and water cannons. Many policemen, including the additional SP, were also injured as the protestors targeted them with stones. Local BJP MLA Pankaj Gupta, who went to the spot on coming to know of the clash, asked officials to resolve the matter.