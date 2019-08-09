Unnao probe accuses jail, prison doctors of negligence

The probe conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Health Directorate into the custodial death of the Unnao rape victim’s father last year has indicted the jail doctor and Emergency Medical Officer (EMO) of the district hospital of negligence that led to his death.

The victim’s father died on April 9 last year, six days after he was arrested on charges of assault and under the Arms Act. He was allegedly assaulted by rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s brother, Atul Singh, and his aides, before being handed over to the police.

A senior health department official on Thursday confirmed that the inquiry found negligence on the part of jail physician, Dr Vansh Bahadur, and district hospital EMO, Dr Gaurav Agarwal.

The inquiry, conducted by Dr Pooja Pandey, Director, (Administration, Medical & Health), found that Bahadur did not send the medical reports of the patient to the district hospital. While the patient was in serious condition at the district hospital, Agarwal did not refer him to a higher centre and did not call any specialists, it stated.

After the police arrested the father, he was medically examined at the district hospital before he was produced before a local court, which sent him to judicial custody on April 4, 2018. A day later, he complained of stomach ache and vomiting. On April 6, jail hospital physician, Dr Vansh Bahadur, gave him medication and got tests done. The father was then taken to the district hospital on April 7, a day later. Jail officials had then claimed that since the physician did not find his condition serious, he was brought back the same evening.

However, on April 8 evening, he again complained of severe abdominal pain and vomiting. He was again taken to the district hospital, where he was declared dead at around 3.45 am.

EMO Agarwal denied having received any letter from the inquiry panel. He refused to comment on the probe. Bahadur could not be reached for comment.