Unnao sub-inspector’s selfie with constable on electricity pole lands him in trouble

A selfie of the Unnao sub-inspector with a constable whom he had asked to climb up an electricity pole to remove political posters which surfaced on the internet Sunday evening, has landed him in trouble. The Sub Inspector has been sent to District lines and an investigation was ordered, news agency ANI reported.

The Sub inspector ordered the constable to climb the electricity pole to remove the political posters in compliance with the model code of conduct, which was imposed on Sunday following the Election Commission’s press briefing on poll dates.

On Sunday, the poll watchdog issued instructions regarding political advertisements, banners, and flexes and had said that once the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force, it would act against violations.

Adhering to the MCC which states that political campaign ads cannot use photos of defence forces or inauguration of projects, various district officials have started removing such advertisements.