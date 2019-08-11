Unnao Police cover for 18 witnesses in two cases

The unnao police have provided security to 18 prime witnesses of two cases linked to the Unnao rape case. The two cases include the murder of the rape victim’s father and another of implicating him falsely under Arms Act in which jailed MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others, including three policemen, are the accused. The MLA’s younger brother Jai Deep Singh alias Atul Singh and four of his aides are accused in the murder case.

The 18 witnesses, one of whom is a woman, include neighbours of the rape victim. The CBI had earlier written to senior police officers seeking security for these witnesses.

“One gunner each has been provided to 18 witnesses as per recommendation of CBI,” said a senior police officer. One of these witnesses is a woman, he added.

Five cases were registered related to the rape case. The CBI has filed chargesheet in three of the cases, including rape, murder and false implication of the victim’s father in a case.

Investigation is still pending in two cases, including gangrape case of the Unnao woman that occurred in 2017 in which three persons are accused. Another case in which investigation is pending is related with last month’s incident in which the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer were critically injured and her two aunts died when the car in which they were traveling collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction in Rae Bareli. MLA Kuldeep Singh and nine others are accused in the case.

On Saturday, the CBI visited the rape victim’s village and the local police station as part of the ongoing probe.

The CBI collected the FIR copy of a case lodged on a complaint by the rape victim’s mother on July 31, three days after the Rae Bareli incident. The case was filed against four persons on charges of rioting and criminal intimidation at the local police station.

Police said the rape victim’s mother had alleged that the accused were threatening her and the family members to opt for a “compromise” in the pending cases.

“The woman’s mother had alleged that the accused came to her house and threatened them with dire consequences. She did not mention the date, though,” said the SHO of the local police station.

Meanwhile, the CBI also collected photocopies of 25 complaints made by the rape victim and her family to different authorities, including the police, since July last year.

Meanwhile, after consent given by the truck driver Ashish Pal and cleaner Mohan to undergo narco, brain mapping and fingerprint tests, the CBI was granted permission by Lucknow court to go ahead with the examinations.