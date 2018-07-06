Unnao molestation clip goes viral, UP police arrest two

UP police have arrested two accused in the Unnao molestation case. (Representational Image) UP police have arrested two accused in the Unnao molestation case. (Representational Image)

A video of a woman screaming as three men molest her, and a fourth recording the incident on his mobile phone, has gone viral. The fourth man can also be heard saying “we will make this video viral, on TV also”.

The clip, allegedly from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, is being investigated by the local police who have arrested two men and searching for the rest of the accused. ANI has reported.

The two accused arrested have been identified as Rahul and Akash.

“We are trying to find the source of the video. Our team is working on it. Once we identify the accused, strictest action will be taken against them,” Superintendent of Police in Unnao Anoop Singh told ANI.

The clip also shows the woman being manhandled and dragged into a forest by the men who ignored her pleas to spare her. The men are seen abusing the victim and threatening to beat her with slippers.

Crimes against women in Unnao have made national headlines recently. , In May, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man and left bleeding a few months ago. A BJP MLA from the district is under arrest for allegedly raping a Dalit minor.

