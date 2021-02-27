Unnao girl who was poisoned returns home after recovery, say police

Accused Vinay held in connection with the death of two teenage girls at the police station in Unnao, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Photo: PTI)

The 17-year-old girl who was among the three cousins who were poisoned in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district on February 17 has recovered and returned home on Friday afternoon, said senior police officers.

Bodies of two Dalit girls, aged 13 and 16, had been found in the family’s field in Unnao district, while the 17-year-old cousin was found in an unconscious state near them.

On February 19, police arrested a 28-year-old man in this connection. Police said he confessed to mixing poison in water to target the eldest of the three cousins after she allegedly spurned his advances.

Police also detained a 15-year-old, who the police say is 19 years old, a claim which has been disputed by the accused’s family.

Speaking on Friday, Unnao SP Anand Kulkarni said, “She (the 17-year-old) was discharged around 2 pm on Friday from hospital after doctors felt she had recovered completely. She was kept under observation in a special ward for 24 hours. Doctors discharged her after she recovered completely.”

The SP said the crime scene was recreated with the accused on Friday afternoon.

“We had got the custody of the accused for eight hours – from 9 am to 5 pm. We used the time to recreate the crime scene to fill in the gaps in the narrative of how the whole incident unfolded,” said Kulkarni, adding that police are treating the second accused as an adult.

On Tuesday, police had said the 17-year-old girl recorded her statement corroborating the findings of the investigators.