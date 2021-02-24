Unnao girl says she was poisoned, denies sexual assault attempt: Police

Accused Vinay held in connection with the death of two teenage girls at the police station in Unnao, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Photo: PTI)

Nearly a week after the bodies of two Dalit girls, aged 13 and 16, were found in the family’s field in Unnao district, the 17-year-old cousin, who was found in an unconscious state along with them, has recorded her statement corroborating the findings of the investigators, police said.

According to the police, the 17-year-old girl told them that she and her cousins were poisoned by 28-year-old Vinay, who was arrested last Friday. She also denied any sexual assault attempt on her, police added.

“The girl who is admitted to a private hospital in Kanpur has recovered to some extent. On Monday, she gave her statement to an executive magistrate. On Tuesday, she recorded her statement to the police and the chief judicial magistrate… She has named Vinay in her statement to the police. She said that on February 17 when the incident happened, the two accused gave the three cousin sisters some snacks. When they refused to eat, he offered them water which the three drank. She told us that she fell unconscious soon after drinking water and does not remember anything after that. She has also named the second accused in her statement,” Superintendent of Police (Unnao) Anand Kulkarni told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

“When asked if the accused had sexually assaulted her or beat her up, she said no,” the SP added.

Last Friday, the police had claimed to crack the case by arresting 28-year-old Vinay. They also detained a 15-year-old. Police said that Vinay had confessed to mixing poison in water to target the eldest of the three cousin sisters after she allegedly spurned his advances.

When asked how the three girls inadvertently drank water laced with poison, the SP said, “The girl said the accused offered them water and they drank it. They did not know it was laced with poison.”

According to the SP, the lab report identified the poison as sulfosulfuron, a herbicide. “This poison is almost odourless, which could be the reason why the girls did not realise they were drinking poison. Another reason why the girls drank water without realising that it was poisoned was because the water supply in the village is high on sulphur content. That’s why the girls possibly did not realise that the water was poisoned,” said Kulkarni.

The SP added that police will soon submit the chargesheet in the case, and the trial will take place in a fast-track court.