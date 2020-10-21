Unnao gangrape victim kin missing: Police get court’s nod for polygraph test on accused

The 23-year-old woman was raped and later set on fire while she was on her way to the court to attend the hearing in the gangrape case last December.

Unnao police have obtained a local court’s permission to get a lie-detector test done on five accused, including three women, arrested for allegedly kidnapping the six-year-old nephew of a gangrape victim on October 2.

Those arrested for allegedly kidnapping him are relatives of the five booked in the gangrape case. The 23-year-old woman was raped and later set on fire while she was on her way to the court to attend the hearing in the gangrape case last December. She died of the burn injuries.

“Recently, we moved the court seeking permission to get the lie-detector test done on the five accused booked in the kidnapping case. Police moved the court only after obtaining consent from the accused. The court has given us permission,” said SP, Unnao, Sureshrao A Kulkarni. Police have contacted officials of Forensic Science Laboratory, Lucknow to get the test lie-detector done.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.