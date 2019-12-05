Unnao gangrape survivor set on fire, admitted to Delhi hospital with 90% burns

The 23-year-old was brought to the Safdarjung hospital this evening via air ambulance. (File) The 23-year-old was brought to the Safdarjung hospital this evening via air ambulance. (File)

The Unnao gangrape survivor who was set on fire by five men was airlifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on Thursday evening. The 23-year-old, who is battling for life with 90 per cent burns, was accompanied by a team of doctors from Lucknow to Delhi, PTI reported.

“The condition of the girl who was set on fire and bought here at 10 am is very serious. She has 90 per cent burn injuries and we are taking the utmost care,” Medical Superintendent Dr Ashutosh Dubey told PTI.

Green corridor provided

A “green corridor” was created to move her from the hospital to Amausi airport to ensure there was no delay due to traffic in Lucknow.

The Delhi Traffic Police also provided a green corridor for the vehicle that carried her from the airport to Safdurjung hospital. The ambulance covered a distance of 13 km from the airport to Safdarjung hospital in 18 minutes.

Delhi: Woman who was set ablaze in Bihar area of UP’s Unnao earlier today brought to Safdarjung Hospital for medical treatment. pic.twitter.com/uoMXng4rf4 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

The woman, who was raped in December last year, was on her way to a court in Rae Bareli early this morning when she was attacked. All the five men involved in the attack were arrested within hours.

Among the five men who were arrested, two of them were accused of raping her last year. One of the two was arrested but recently let out on bail, police said. Inspector General (Law and Order) Pravin Kumar said in Lucknow that the police would seek fast-track prosecution in the case.

Eye-witness reports

The sight of the woman set afire and running for help down the road sent shivers down the spine of local people. A person, who sitting by the roadside, told reporters that he was so frightened that he actually went to pick up his stick.

“It was only when she came near that I found she was severely burnt,” he said. She had been calling out for help, he added. The eye witness alerted the police following which the cops arrived and took her to the local community health centre initially.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed senior police and state administration officials to visit the spot and submit a report by the evening. The CM also told officials that the woman should be given the best possible treatment. He asked the police to ensure strict action against the guilty and ensure their conviction.

Issue echoes in Parliament, NCW seeks report

Condemning the attack, the National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma wrote to the Uttar Pradesh DGP, seeking details of the incident. “The incident happened because she was neither provided security nor court opposed bail to the accused who raped her,” she said.

Terming the incident “very unfortunate”, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the issue required everyone to rise above politics and work together.

Delhi Commission For Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, asking him to ensure that death penalty was awarded within 30 days to the accused. Maliwal accused the Uttar Pradesh government of “remaining in slumber” despite several heinous crimes being committed in the state every day.

The incident also echoed in the Rajya Sabha, where all the parties unanimously condemned the attack. The House was, however, adjourned for 30 minutes amid an uproar by Opposition parties. Later, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said a signal needed to be sent that swift action should be taken in such cases.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the law and order situation in the state.

“Yesterday the Home Minister of the country and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister clearly lied that law and order in Uttar Pradesh has become better. Seeing such incidents everyday angers the mind. BJP leaders should now come out of false propaganda,” she said in a tweet.

(With inputs from PTI)

