Unnao gangrape case: CBI identifies house where girl was kept

The CBI probing the 2017 Unnao gangrape case has identified the house in Kanpur where the minor girl was kept after she was allegedly kidnapped from near her house in June of that year.

Of the four cases registered in connection with the gangrape of the then 16-year-old girl and death of her father, the CBI has filed chargesheet in three cases. The investigation into the gangrape case was pending with the CBI.

In her statement, the girl said she was gangraped by the accused in a house. On the basis of her statement, the police included gangrape charge against the three — Subham Singh, Naresh Tiwari and Brijesh Yadav.

“After a long exercise, we recently traced the house in Kanpur where the girl was kept after kidnapping. The girl was also taken to the house and she identified the place,” said a CBI officer.

Sources said the house belongs to the relative of one accused. “We will probe whether the house owner was aware of the kidnapping,” the officer said.

The case came to light on April 8, 2018, when the girl attempted to immolate herself outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow, alleging police inaction against the accused. Her family alleged that she was also raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, on June 4, 2017 where she was taken by Shashi Singh, the mother of accused Shubham Singh.

The girl alleged that when her father raised his voice, the MLA’s brother thrashed him and got him framed in a false case of physical assault. On April 8, the condition of her father deteriorated inside Unnao jail and he was rushed to the district hospital where he died the next morning.

The Unnao police lodged three cases. Following an uproar, the state government transferred the investigation to CBI.