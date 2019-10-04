Unnao: CBI chargesheet in gangrape case

The CBI Thursday filed a charge sheet in a case of alleged gangrape of the Unnao rape victim on June 11, 2017, when she was a minor.

Advertising

The chargesheet was filed before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma. The matter is now expected to be heard on October 10 as the CBI has sought time to file additional documents. This case is separated from the rape case in which UP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is an accused.

According to a PTI report, the CBI has named three persons as accused in the chargesheet — Naresh Tiwari, Brijesh Yadav Singh and Shubham Singh. All three are out on bail. According to the chargesheet, the three allegedly kidnapped and gangraped the victim a week after she was allegedly raped.

Shubham is the son of Shashi Singh, who allegedly lured the victim to Sengar’s residence and is Sengar’s co-accused in that case.

Editor’s note: In accordance with a Supreme Court order, any information that could lead to the identification of a victim of rape and/or sexual assault, or a child in conflict with the law, cannot be disclosed or revealed in any manner.