Unnao case: Court rejects CBI exemption plea

Wednesday, December 08, 2021
🔴 During the hearing, expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar had also sought the court's permission to withdraw his application for addressing arguments on charge with liberty to contest his right through oral arguments, which was allowed by the court.

December 9, 2021 4:39:24 am
A Delhi court has rejected the CBI’s plea to be exempt from filing a Detailed Accident Report (DAR) into the case where the Unnao rape victim’s family  was killed in a road  accident.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rabindra Kumar Pandey dismissed the CBI application, stating that as per a previous Delhi High Court order, the agency is supposed to file a DAR in this case and has ordered the agency to submit its report within seven working days.

“Reply of the CBI also reveals that the driving licence of the drivers of both vehicles as well as their respective insurance certificates were not verified during investigation. CBI is supposed to file the report regarding these documents along with DAR,” court said.

During the hearing, expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar had also sought the court’s permission to withdraw his application for addressing arguments on charge with liberty to contest his right through oral arguments, which was allowed by the court.

