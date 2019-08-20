Unnao case: CBI gets two more weeks to finish accident probe

The Supreme Court on Monday granted two more weeks to the CBI to complete its probe into the accident which left the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer critically injured, and resulted in the death of her two aunts.

A bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, which perused a report submitted by the agency, said, “We find that the CBI has done extensive investigation but some loose ends need to be tied up.”

The CBI had sought four more weeks, saying the material already collected, especially the electronic records, had to be collated and analysed. It also submitted that the statements of the victim and her counsel could not be recorded.

The court, while granting time till September 6 to complete the investigation, however took exception to certain statements allegedly made by members of the rape victim’s family. The bench said such remarks may end up helping the accused. The bench told the woman’s counsel, “If you have any grievances, feel free to tell us. We are here to help you. Some members of her family are going to the media. It may rather help the accused.”

Senior Advocate V Giri, who is the amicus curiae in the case, told the bench that though the injured lawyer too had been shifted to

AIIMS from Lucknow pursuant to its order, “yet his condition is still far from satisfactory”, and that a lot of money is required for his “treatment and attendance”.

Though treatment has been provided to him free at AIIMS, money was required for various other expenditures, he said, urging the court to consider granting him interim compensation.

Agreeing, the court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to give Rs 5 lakh to the injured lawyer’s wife within three days.

Expressing strong displeasure over the handling of the Unnao rape case and the road accident, the top court had on August 1 transferred all cases related to the matter from UP to Delhi, while ordering interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the victim and CRPF security cover for the woman, her family and their lawyer.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who represents Bangarmau in the UP assembly, is the accused in the rape case and has been booked for murder in the accident case. After the controversy erupted, BJP announced it had expelled him.

Transferring the cases, the top court asked the Delhi court to conduct day-to-day hearings and complete the trial in 45 days. It also asked the CBI to complete the probe into the accident case “preferably” within seven days and not later than 14 days. However, acting on the CBI’s request, the court later modified the order and kept in abeyance the shifting of the accident case till the probe was completed.

The agency had said that due to shifting of the case, the local court was facing hurdles in passing orders for the remand of the accused in connection with the investigation.