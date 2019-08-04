Toggle Menu
Unnao accident case: CBI holds raids at multiple locationshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/unnao-accident-case-cbi-searches-at-multiple-locations-kuldeep-singh-sengar-5876813/

Unnao accident case: CBI holds raids at multiple locations

On July 30, the Unnao woman, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of sexual assault, was critically injured along with her lawyer after the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli.

unnao rape, unnao rape accident, unnao rape victim accident, cbi raids unnao case, kuldeep singh sengar
CBI officials after meeting victim’s family in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday held searches at multiple locations in connection with the Unnao rape survivor’s accident case, PTI reported. While the details of the searches have been withheld as the raids are underway, it is believed that 17 locations are being searched, officials told PTI.

On July 28, the Unnao woman, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of sexual assault, was critically injured along with her lawyer after the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli. Two of the victim’s aunt were killed in the incident.

Following the incident, the BJP leader, his younger brother Manoj Sengar and 8 others were booked on charges of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy. The police also invoked criminal intimidation charges on allegations that accused were threatening and harassing the rape victim’s family.

Sengar, who has been lodged in Sitapur jail on rape charges since last year, was booked for alleged conspiracy and also questioned by a three-member CBI team on Saturday.

Advertising

The questioning is over allegations being leveled by the rape victim’s uncle in the FIR. The uncle had allegedly that there was a conspiracy behind the road accident and that the truck owner is an associate of the MLA.

The uncle had also claimed that the MLA and his associates were regularly putting pressure on his family to strike a “compromise” in connection with the rape case and the murder case of the rape victim’s father.

“CBI officers had questioned the rape victim’s uncle inside the jail before he was transferred to Tihar jail,” said an officer at Rae Bareli jail.

The case is being investigated by CBI on a recommendation sent by the state government.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pune News Today, August 5: Sena-BJP-RPI will win over 225 seats in polls, says Athawale; youth goes missing from Mutha river; and more
2 India offers Pakistan to take back bodies of intruders killed in Keran, no response so far
3 Amarnath Yatra: Air India caps fares to and from Srinagar at Rs 9,500 after terror alert