Unnao accident case: CBI holds raids at multiple locations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday held searches at multiple locations in connection with the Unnao rape survivor’s accident case, PTI reported. While the details of the searches have been withheld as the raids are underway, it is believed that 17 locations are being searched, officials told PTI.

On July 28, the Unnao woman, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of sexual assault, was critically injured along with her lawyer after the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli. Two of the victim’s aunt were killed in the incident.

Following the incident, the BJP leader, his younger brother Manoj Sengar and 8 others were booked on charges of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy. The police also invoked criminal intimidation charges on allegations that accused were threatening and harassing the rape victim’s family.

Sengar, who has been lodged in Sitapur jail on rape charges since last year, was booked for alleged conspiracy and also questioned by a three-member CBI team on Saturday.

The questioning is over allegations being leveled by the rape victim’s uncle in the FIR. The uncle had allegedly that there was a conspiracy behind the road accident and that the truck owner is an associate of the MLA.

The uncle had also claimed that the MLA and his associates were regularly putting pressure on his family to strike a “compromise” in connection with the rape case and the murder case of the rape victim’s father.

“CBI officers had questioned the rape victim’s uncle inside the jail before he was transferred to Tihar jail,” said an officer at Rae Bareli jail.

The case is being investigated by CBI on a recommendation sent by the state government.