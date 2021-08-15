Unmarried Indian girls don’t indulge in carnal activities just for fun: Madhya Pradesh HC

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, while rejecting the bail plea of a man accused of rape, observed: “India is a conservative society, it has not yet reached such level of civilization where unmarried girls, regardless of their religion, indulge in carnal activities with boys just for the fun of it.”

Justice Subodh Abhyankar of the Indore bench of the High Court was hearing a bail plea where the accused has been behind bars since June 4 on attempt of rape on pretext of marriage. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered in the case under Section 376 (Rape) and Section 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code and various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Mahakal police station of Ujjain district.

The court, while hearing the case, pointed out that it does not find it to be a fit case for grant of bail. The court observed, “India is a conservative society, it has not yet reached such level (advance or lower) of civilization where unmarried girls, regardless of their religion, indulge in carnal activities with boys just for the fun of it, unless the same is backed by some future promise/assurance of marriage and to prove her point, it is not necessary every time for a victim to try to commit suicide as in the present case.”

The woman attempted suicide on June 2 by consuming phenyl.

The court remarked that the prosecutrix has tried to commit suicide which apparently shows that she was serious about the relationship and it cannot be said that she entered into the relationship only for enjoyment. In such circumstances, this court is not inclined to allow the present bail application.

The court concluded that a boy who is entering into a physical relationship with a ‘lass’ must realise that his actions have consequences and should be ready to face the same as it is the girl who is always at the receiving end because it is she who runs the risk of being pregnant and also her ignominy in the society, if her relationship is disclosed.