Unlucky in love, Pakistan man walks to Indian border ‘to get shot’

Heartbroken over not being able to marry his lover, a Pakistani man decided to walk up to the Indian border hoping a BSF bullet would kill him. Instead, Mohammad Asif (32) landed behind bars. He was caught by 118 Battalion of the Border Security Force on Monday near the Mabboke border post and handed over to the Mamdot police, BSF officials said here today.

Asif told the security forces that he walked towards the Indian border hoping that a bullet from the BSF jawans would pierce his heart and end his trauma. He said he wanted to hang himself but changed the plan as that would not have been the right thing to do during the holy month of Ramzan.

A resident of Jalloke village in Pakistan’s Kasur district, Asif was in love with the sister-in-law of his eldest brother Atik-ur-Rehman.

Asif decided to end his life after twice being denied permission to marry her. His family and that of the woman disapproved of their relationship, according to his account.

He said both were in love and wanted to get married. But the woman was forced to marry someone else. Sometime back, she got divorced. Again, Asif pleaded with his family to let him marry her, but they refused.

Asif comes from a well-off family that owns around 25 acres of land and he has cleared his senior secondary exams, Station House Officer (SHO) of Mamdot police station, Rashpal Singh, said.

He has been booked under the Indian Passport Act and the Foreigners Act.

