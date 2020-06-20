Unlock 1.0, Day 13: Amazon gets nod for liquor delivery in WB; Railways, UNICEF join hands to prevent child labour

Temperature check before students enter class rooms to write board exams. ( PTI Photo) Temperature check before students enter class rooms to write board exams. ( PTI Photo)

India on Saturday saw another record spike of 14,516 COVID-19 cases, pushing the total tally to 3,95,048, with over two lakh instances of the viral infection reported in June, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll rose to 12,948 with 375 new fatalities, it stated. In 24 hours 9,120 COVID-19 patients have been cured taking the number of recoveries to 2,13,830. There were 1,68,269 active cases in the country and one patient has migrated.

For the ninth day in a row coronavirus cases in the country swelled by over 10,000. From June 1 till June 20 the country recorded 2,04,513 instances of the disease with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh being the top five states that have seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. In a significant development, the Mumbai-headquartered Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said it has launched antiviral drug favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 cases at a price of about Rs 103 per tablet.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a Rs 50,000-crore employment scheme or campaign for migrant workers who have returned to their home states during the coronavirus lockdown.

Amazon, BigBasket get nod for liquor delivery in West Bengal

E-commerce giant Amazon and Alibaba-backed BigBasket have got approval to deliver liquor in West Bengal, according to a document. Online grocery platform BigBasket said this will be the company’s first foray into the country’s liquor delivery segment. The clearance also signals Amazon’s entry into the space, likely for the first in India. State-owned West Bengal State Beverages Corporation Ltd (BevCo) invited the two companies to sign the agreements for empanelment for home delivery after finding them eligible, as per a notice dated June 19. BevCo, the sole wholesaler of liquor in West Bengal, also invited two Kolkata-based companies — Senrysa Technologies Pvt Ltd and Golden Goenka Commerce Pvt Ltd for the signing of agreements.

Woman experiences labour pain in Shramik Special train, gives birth to baby girl

A 23-year-old woman experienced labour pain in a Shramik Special train just as it was about to reach her destination, Titlagarh railway station in Odisha’s Bolangir district, and delivered a baby girl in a hospital in the town, a Railway official said. Medical personnel rushed to the aid of the woman who was travelling by the 07421 Tirupati-Nawapara Road Shramik Special and admitted her to a state-run hospital in Titlagarh, he said. The woman, Pinki Chhatar of Ghantbahali village in Titilagarh police station area, gave birth to a baby girl in the hospital on Friday, the official said. On May 24, two women travelling in different Shramik Special trains had given birth to babies in hospitals in Titlagarh and Jharsuguda in the state. Another 35-year-old woman from Odisha had given birth to a baby boy in the Secunderabad-Balangir Shramik Special train on May 22.

Railway Protection Force and Unicef join hands to prevent child labour and trafficking

As about eight lakh of over 40 lakh people who returned to Bihar are below 18 years of age and are vulnerable to child labour and trafficking, the Railway Protection Force of Eastern Central Railway are being trained by the Unicef to safeguard children from child labour and trafficking. This is the first such collaboration between the force and Unicef. Unicef says there has been 50% increase in child protection calls during lockdown in the country, and Bihar was chosen because of it had the highest number of children among returning migrants.

