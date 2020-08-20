Unlock Diary, Day 20: Karnataka launches AI-driven movable hospitals; Bengaluru iconic Ganesh Utsav goes online

Due to the pandemic, artisans aren't able to create more idols, and haven't found any takers for their already produced works.(Express Photo by Janardhan Koushik)

As India’s caseload increased to 28,36,925 with a record single-day spike of 69,652 infections, recoveries among patients in the country surged to 20,96,664 on Thursday, pushing India’s recovery rate to 73.91 per cent, the Union health ministry said. The death toll stood at 53,866.

Globally, over 22.3 million people have been infected with the virus so far, including over 7.8 lakh who died. Amid a worldwide race to produce an effective vaccine against Covid-19, Australia has assured it will offer the vaccine, if and when available, free to all its citizens, while Pope Francis warned against any prospect that rich people would get priority for a coronavirus vaccine, as countries stake claim to first doses.

Here are some interesting stories on day 18 of Unlock 3.0

Chennai’s idol makers stare at losses this Ganesh Chathurthi

With the state government prohibiting Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations in public places this year, idol makers in Tamil Nadu, whose businesses relied on the festival, are staring at a bleak future.

Citing the increase in number of coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami has not granted permission for installation of idols in public places or their immersion in water bodies. In a statement Thursday, the state government reiterated its stand on the Vinayagar Chathurthi celebrations, requesting people to cooperate and celebrate the festival in their homes.

Though the decision by the state government seems widely accepted by the general public, the craftsmen said that close to 70 per cent of their products are lying unsold because of travel restrictions owing to the pandemic and due to the ban on installation of idols in public places. READ MORE

Bengaluru’s iconic Ganesh Utsav goes online

Celebrations of many festivals that are otherwise held on a large scale have gone online this time. For instance, Bengaluru’s iconic 11-day Ganesh Utsav will be streamed live online. Being held for the last 58 years, the festival celebrations see participation of country’s top musicians and actors .

Organisers of Ganesh Utsav told indianexpress.com that the stage has already been set up at an auditorium and over 500 artistes are expected to participate in various programmes. “We wanted to ensure that the tradition is continued even during these tough times without compromising the safety and other matters of concern of our attendees. Hence, people will get a chance to watch them live, with various performances lined up at a stretch for 12 hours. Poojas will also be live-streamed,” a member of the organising team said.

Karnataka launches AI-driven movable hospitals to contain Covid-19

In what is expected to be an innovation in the healthcare sector in times of the coronavirus pandemic, Karnataka Thursday launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven movable hospital, designed in form of pods to contain the spread of contagious diseases, and prevent cross-contamination at hospitals. Developed by Vevra, a Bengaluru-based startup, the hospital named Vevra Pods was e-launched by Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar. “AI has the potential to transform the healthcare sector. More technology startups should focus on developing low-cost solutions to make healthcare more accessible and affordable,” he said.

Vevra has with InnoWave Group, a Portugal-based IoT (Internet of Things) firm to develop state-of-the-art technology pods. According to the firm, these movable hospitals integrated with artificial intelligence is expected to help in the containment of contagious and airborne diseases.

“These pods come in five variants: General pod, ICU pod, doctors stay pod, operation theatre pod, and scanning room pod. Each pod can accommodate four to five beds,” Vevra representatives added. While the set-up of these pods requires a minimum space of 500 square feet, these pods can be annexed to the existing hospital building, parking lot, or other open spaces in the hospital premises, the company claimed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.