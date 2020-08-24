Unlock Diary: Jadavpur University starts virtual classes; Covid positive murder accused escapes from Ambala hospital

The coronavirus tally in India crossed the 30-lakh mark, just 16 days after it crossed 20 lakh, on Sunday.

India’s COVID-19 tests per million rose sharply to 26,016 as cumulative tests surged to 3.59 crore, the Health Ministry said on Monday, underlining that a key component in India’s COVID-19 response has been early identification of cases by timely and aggressive testing. The number of people recuperating from COVID-19 has crossed 23 lakh pushing the recovery rate to over 75 per cent, while the case fatality rate, maintaining a steady downward trajectory, has further dropped to 1.85 per cent, it said.

India’s COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 23 lakh and are more than three times the number of active cases of the infection in the country, while the case fatality rate, maintaining a steady downward trajectory, has further dropped to 1.85 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Monday. With 61,408 new infections reported in the country, the tally has now risen to 31.06 lakh. Of these, 23,38,036 patients have already recovered, while 7,10,771 are still active. The toll stands at 57,542 with 836 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. India’s coronavirus case tally crossed the 30 lakh-mark and settled at 30,44,940 on Saturday, 16 days after crossing the 20 lakh-mark and eight days after breaching the 25 lakh-mark.

Here are some interesting stories from across the country.

Man kills employer following argument over pay cut amid pandemic, arrested

A 21-year-old man was arrested from west Delhi’s Jharoda Kalan area for allegedly killing his employer, who had slapped him during an argument over salary reduction as his business was severely hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, police said on Monday.

Tasleem, who worked as servant at a dairy owned by 45-year-old Om Prakash, hit his employer on the head with a wooden stick, slit his neck with a knife, put it in a gunny bag and threw it in a well nearby, police said. Tasleem, a native of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, was earlier working at a hotel in Bahadurgarh and was introduced to Prakash in June by a relative.

The monthly salary of the accused was fixed at Rs 15,000 after which he started working as a servant at the dairy, police said. A missing person report was registered on August 12 by the victim’s nephew. In the report, the nephew said his uncle had been missing since the intervening night of August 10 and 11 and was last seen with the servant, police said.

COVID-19 positive murder accused escapes from hospital in Ambala

A murder accused who had tested positive for COVID-19 escaped from the isolation ward of a hospital in Haryana’s Ambala, police said on Monday. The accused, Lucky Kumar, a resident of Rohtak, escaped from Mission Hospital on Sunday by breaking the grille of a window in the ward, they said.

Kumar was arrested from Panchkula district on August 7, Baldevnagar police station SHO Satya Narayan told PTI. He was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody to Ambala Central Jail, he said. The accused was tested for COVID-19 in jail and his report came back positive. Later, the jail authorities got him admitted to the hospital, the police said.

Jadavpur University starts virtual classes for arts, science students

Amid the pandemic situation, Jadavpur University on Monday started holding arts and science classes of the previous semester, which had to be suspended due to lockdown in March, a university official said. In the classes held virtually, downloadable soft copies of notes and audio and video clips of lectures are uploaded to the university website, and students need to log in to their respective classes to get access to the study materials, the official told PTI.

Those not having net connectivity or smart phones will be able to access the materials from a friend who has a suitable device, or a cyber cafe. The audio and video clips can also be shared between friends via blue tooth which is available in almost all types of phones, he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd