India unlock 5.0 guidelines, relaxations: Cinema halls can open, states to decide on schools from Oct 15

Health care staff from a mobile medical van conducts Rapid Antigen tests at an ISKCON Temple in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran)

The Home Ministry on Wednesday issued guidelines for the fifth phase of ‘unlock’, allowing opening of cinema halls at 50% capacity and permitting states to take a call on opening of schools from October 15.

The notice issued by the MHA said: “Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes will be permitted to open with upto 50% of their seating capacity, for which, SOP will be issued by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.”

Also, states can now allow social, cultural and religious gatherings attended by more than 100 people.

The MHA guidelines said: “Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, outside Containment Zones only. Now State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to permit such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons, outside Containment Zones, after 15th October 2020, which will be subject to the following conditions:

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory.

In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/ space in view, and with strict observance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.”

Swimming pools to be used for training of sportspersons will also be allowed to open, “for which the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.”

School ‘attendance can’t be enforced, with parental consent only’

About the reopening of schools, the guidelines say: “For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after 15th October 2020, in a graded manner. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management.”

“Online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so. Students may attend schools/ institutions only with the written consent of parents. Attendance must not be enforced, and must depend entirely on parental consent,” the MHA adds.

States /UTs will prepare their own SOP regarding health and safety precautions, based on those to be issued by Centre’s Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL).

In the fourth phase of ‘Unlock’, the government had allowed metro services to resume while permitting senior students of Class 9 to 12 to come to school on a voluntary basis.

