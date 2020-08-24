Unlock 4: Metro services in NCR could resume, multiplexes, schools may remain shut

Metro services in Delhi have been shut since March, and the Kejriwal government has been petitioning the Centre to allow their resumption for some time now. (File)

Metro services are likely to restart in the National Capital Region (NCR) beginning next month, albeit in a limited manner, sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Tuesday.

Sources said permission to start Metro services is likely to be among the major relaxations in the Unlock 4 guidelines, to be issued in the days to come. Cinema halls and events requiring large gatherings of people—such as religious, political and social functions–may not be allowed, sources said. Schools and colleges are likely to remain shut as will be swimming pools, they added.

Sources said for the operation of metros, a separate standard operating procedure will be prepared, which will detail precautions, sanitisation measures, social distancing, passenger load and requisite ventilation (the amount of fresh air to be circulated by the centralised AC) in the rakes. “At present, running the Metro services at 50% capacity is being considered. Strict social distancing and hygiene will have to be maintained. All stakeholders, including the state government, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have been consulted,” a home ministry official said.

Sources said the Delhi government has been petitioning the Centre to allow metro services for some time, and the Union government is of the opinion that it may be opened now to give the requisite push to economic activity.

“The Covid situation in Delhi has improved. During the past few months, enough capacity to deal with increasing infections has been created. Today, there is no dearth of Covid beds in the city. Also, economic activity in NCR cannot pick up in real terms until the metro starts, as it is the backbone of public transport in the city. Majority of the workforce is dependent upon the metro to reach their workplace,” a government official said.

Sources in the CISF said a detailed SOP on its part has already been prepared for the operation of the Metro. These include limiting the number of people who will be allowed to gather at the platform for every train, seating arrangement inside the rake with social distancing, detailed protocols for queuing up, varying level of protective gear for personnel depending upon their location, and sanitiser dispensers at various locations, among others.

Sources said state governments are still not in favour of opening schools and colleges, and so those restrictions are likely to continue. “The government is also not yet in favour of opening up multiplexes because of their closed environment, and swimming pools because of their potential to spread the virus,” an official said.

Entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places are also not likely to open in the next phase of Unlock, sources said.

The government is also likely to reiterate its earlier directions on prohibition of sealing of inter-state and inter-district borders by state governments, sources said. Frequent sealing of borders by various states has disrupted supply chains and the MHA has already sent multiple reminders to states that they must not do so.

Sources said strict restrictions are likely to be recommended for containment zones, which have now become the focus of Covid containment strategy.

