Unlock 4.0 diary: Low-key Mysore Dasara celebrations this year; Cops assaulted during drive against people without masks

Karnataka to scale down Mysore Dasara celebrations

In wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Karnataka government Tuesday decided to make the famous Mysore Dasara celebrations a low-key event this year.

In a high-level meeting attended by all three Deputy CMs, other ministers, and top government officials, Chief Minister Yediyurappa said: “It has been unanimously decided to hold the Dasara celebrations in Mysuru in a simple manner. While the tradition will be upheld, the popular food mela, Yuva Dasara, sports meet, and other cultural events will not take place this time in view of Covid-19.”

A key attraction of the festival, the Jumbo Savari— a grand procession of elephants carrying idols of deities, including Sri Chamundeshwari, from Mysuru Palace to Bannimantap Grounds — will also be restricted this time, Tourism Minister C T Ravi said.

“The number of elephants will be restricted to five and the procession will take place within the palace premises and not through the main streets of the city. However, the important circles in the city will be illuminated using electric lights for the celebrations,” he said. The procession takes place on the day of Vijayadashami or Dussehra, when the 10-day festival culminates.

A peek into the future

Metro employees at work a day before the Blue Line of the Delhi metro resumes service, at Yamuna Bank Metro Station on Tuesday. The Delhi Metro was closed for over 170 days due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Cops assaulted during drive against people without masks

Two separate incidents of assaults on police were reported in Pune on Monday during the ongoing drive against those found without masks in public places in the city.

In the first incident that took place on Satara Road area at 11.30 am, two persons allegedly manhandled and verbally abused two on-duty constables who had stopped their bike because they were not wearing masks. The two men were arrested later.

In the second incident, two persons were arrested for assaulting a police constable in Koregaon Park area. The duo pushed the constable and even thrashed and kicked him, when they were stopped for not wearing masks. They were also arrested later.