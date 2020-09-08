Unlock 4.0 diary: Low-key Mysore Dasara celebrations this year; Cops assaulted during drive against people without masks

India on Tuesday recorded 75,809 coronavirus cases, taking the country’s total caseload to over 42.80 lakh. A record 1,133 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, and the toll is now 75,775. India’s recovery rate went up to 77.65 per cent while its fatality rate stood at 1.7 per cent, unchanged from the previous day.
Dr V K Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog, who also chairs the national expert group on COVID-19 vaccine administration, said that the vaccine developed by Russia is under consideration. ”The vaccine developed by Russia has been under consideration of the country. The government of Russia approached our govt and sought help on two counts- to consider its manufacturing through our network of companies, and phase 3 studies in India,” he said during a media briefing. As far as vaccine development in India is concerned, he said, three candidates are in different stages of clinical trials.
Here are some interesting stories from across the country during Unlock 4.0.
Karnataka to scale down Mysore Dasara celebrations
In wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Karnataka government Tuesday decided to make the famous Mysore Dasara celebrations a low-key event this year.
In a high-level meeting attended by all three Deputy CMs, other ministers, and top government officials, Chief Minister Yediyurappa said: “It has been unanimously decided to hold the Dasara celebrations in Mysuru in a simple manner. While the tradition will be upheld, the popular food mela, Yuva Dasara, sports meet, and other cultural events will not take place this time in view of Covid-19.”
A key attraction of the festival, the Jumbo Savari— a grand procession of elephants carrying idols of deities, including Sri Chamundeshwari, from Mysuru Palace to Bannimantap Grounds — will also be restricted this time, Tourism Minister C T Ravi said.
“The number of elephants will be restricted to five and the procession will take place within the palace premises and not through the main streets of the city. However, the important circles in the city will be illuminated using electric lights for the celebrations,” he said. The procession takes place on the day of Vijayadashami or Dussehra, when the 10-day festival culminates.
A peek into the future
Metro employees at work a day before the Blue Line of the Delhi metro resumes service, at Yamuna Bank Metro Station on Tuesday. The Delhi Metro was closed for over 170 days due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Cops assaulted during drive against people without masks
Two separate incidents of assaults on police were reported in Pune on Monday during the ongoing drive against those found without masks in public places in the city.
In the first incident that took place on Satara Road area at 11.30 am, two persons allegedly manhandled and verbally abused two on-duty constables who had stopped their bike because they were not wearing masks. The two men were arrested later.
In the second incident, two persons were arrested for assaulting a police constable in Koregaon Park area. The duo pushed the constable and even thrashed and kicked him, when they were stopped for not wearing masks. They were also arrested later.
