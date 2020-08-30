Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: Here is what’s allowed, what’s not

Given that most states and union territories were not in favour of reopening schools and colleges, the MHA announced that they will remain closed till September 30.

In a new set of guidelines for ‘Unlock 4.0’ issued on Saturday, the Union Home Ministry announced some significant relaxations — including the eventual resumption of metro services from September 7, and the return of upto 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to schools outside containment zones from September 21.

In the fourth stage of the government’s phase-wise post-coronavirus lockdown reopening, states will no longer be permitted to impose lockdowns outside containment zones without the Centre’s permission.

The MHA has also permitted large “social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations”, but has fixed a ceiling of 100 people. The guidelines for weddings and funerals held during this period, will remain the same till September 20. Only 50 people will be allowed to attend marriages, while the number of attendees has been capped at 20 for funerals.

Given that most states and union territories were not in favour of reopening schools and colleges, the MHA announced that they will remain closed till September 30. However, from September 21, a limited number of teaching and non-teaching staff may be called back to schools outside containment zones, and senior students of classes 9 to 12 will be permitted to visit their classrooms to clear their doubts.

Interestingly, while cinema halls, swimming pools and other recreational spaces will remain closed, the government has permitted the reopening of open air theatres.

Here is a full list of permitted and prohibited activities during ‘Unlock 4.0’

Unlock 4.0 guidelines: What’s allowed?

Metro services will resume from September 7, 2020 in a graded manner.

Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 people. However, strict measures — including mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing and thermal scanning provisions — will have to be observed.

Open air theatres will be allowed to reopen from September 21, 2020

States/Union Territories may permit upto 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to return to schools from September 21 for online teaching-related work in areas outside containment zones.

Students from classes 9 to 12 from schools outside containment zones will be permitted to visit their faculty to clear doubts on a voluntary basis from September 21.

No restrictions will be imposed on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods. No separate permission or e-permits will be needed for such movement.

Unlock 4.0 guidelines: What’s not allowed

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till September 30. Online/distance learning will continue.

States and union territories will not be permitted to enforce lockdowns outside containment zones without the Centre’s permission.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and other such places will remain closed.

International air travel, other than what is permitted by MHA, remains suspended.

Elderly people over the age of 65 and young children below 10 years of age, have been advised to stay at home. They should venture out only for essential and health purposes, the MHA has said.

Unlock 4.0 guidelines for containment zones

Lockdowns will remain in force in containment zones till September 30.

To contain the spread of coronavirus in the containment zones — which will be demarcated based on guidelines provided by the Union Health Ministry — strict measures will be enforced and only essential movement will be permitted, the MHA said.

These containment zones will be notified on the websites of respective district collectors of the states and UTs and information will be shared with the Union Health Ministry.

