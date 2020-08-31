Unlock 4.0 Diary: 95-year-old Surat woman beats Covid; Pune civic body urges staff to donate plasma

As many as 971 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 64,469. Covid-19 infections worldwide surpassed 25 million, as India set a global record for daily cases and the US tally approached the 6 million mark amid outbreaks on college campuses.

India detected 78,512 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s tally beyond 36 lakh. Of the 36,21,246 cases of Covid-19 in India, 7,81,975 patients are under treatment for the disease, while 27,74,802 have recovered, the Union Health Ministry said.

As many as 971 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 64,469. Covid-19 infections worldwide surpassed 25 million, as India set a global record for daily cases and the US tally approached the 6-million mark amid outbreaks on college campuses.

A day after the Union Home Ministry issued a new set of guidelines for ‘Unlock 4.0, allowing significant relaxations, several states started coming up with their own set of rules for September. While Haryana withdrew its order to keep markets in urban areas closed on Monday and Tuesday, Maharashtra allowed hotels to reopen.

Here are some interesting stories from across the country on Day 1 of Unlock 4.0. Pune Municipal Corporation to motivate cured civic staff to ‘set an example’ through plasma donation

In Pune, less than 1 per cent people cured of Covid-19 are coming forward to donate plasma, which is said to be crucial in saving the lives of critical patients. The PMC has thus started an awareness programme among civic staff who have recovered from the disease, so as to encourage plasma donation that will help reduce mortality rate.

“Plasma therapy has shown good results in curing critical patients. Plasma from cured patients has proven to be significant in saving lives. Only 750 cured patients, however, have donated plasma so far,” said Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

Rao said this did not suit the image of the city known to be progressive and leading on many fronts. “It also signifies that we are going wrong somewhere. The lack of response to plasma donation means we are falling short of motivating cured patients,” he said.

Rao said there were a large number of cured patients in the civic body, so the “movement” should start here. “Seventy per cent of those who donated plasma were from the police department. If the police staff can do it, then civic staff should not be behind,” he said. Rao said civic staff should set an example by donating plasma and also motivate at least 10 other cured patients.

Ayyappa Temple in Pune celebrates Onam behind closed doors sans devotees, on Monday. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre) Ayyappa Temple in Pune celebrates Onam behind closed doors sans devotees, on Monday. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

95-year-old woman recovers from Covid in Surat

A 95-year-old woman who recovered from Covid-19 was discharged from a Covid care centre in Surat on Sunday.

Jyotiben, wife of late Hargovindbhai Patel, a resident of Janki Park Society, was admitted to the facility at Althan community centre with high fever and breathing difficulty on August 21. She was staying with her youngest son, Vishnu Patel (70), who also tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to the same facility.

Doctors and nursing staff at the facility said Jyotiben responded well to medication and was discharged along with her son on Sunday.

Staff and other patients of the facility celebrated her recovery by cutting cake, distributing sweets and playing music. At her residential society, other residents welcomed her home, where she has been advised to be in quarantine for another five days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd