Unlock 3: Odisha releases guidelines, night curfew to remain till August 31

Two days after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued fresh guidelines under its Unlock 3 plans, the Odisha government on Friday announced relaxations outside containment zones in the state effective August 1.

While most norms followed the Centre’s guidelines, the state has chosen to continue with night curfews between 9 pm and 5 am till August 31, allowing only essential services to operate.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Pradeep Jena further stated that weekend curfews will be imposed across Ganjam, Gajapati, Cuttack and Khurda districts and in the Municipal Corporation area of Rourkela. Temples, cinema halls, school and colleges will continue to remain shut till August 31.

In another announcement, the state government also increased violation penalties to ensure that people strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety norms. The penalty for not wearing a mask was revised from Rs 500 to Rs 1000 for first two violations and Rs 5000 for subsequent violations.

“Shops, institutes or offices not following COVID19 norms will be penalised of Rs 10,000 and the premise will be sealed for a week for first offence and for a month if found violating the norms again,” Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said.

He further observed that congregation for social functions like a wedding have proven deterrent in containing the spread of the virus. For violations during a wedding, a fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed and the venue will immediately be sealed.

Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik also inaugurated the third plasma donation centre of the state in Rourkela on Friday. This is the first centre in the eastern part of the state.

