Unlock 3.0 guidelines: Here is what’s allowed, what’s not

Unlock 3.0 Guidelines: Announcing ‘Unlock 3’ guidelines on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs removed restrictions on the movement of individuals during night while allowing yoga institutes and gymnasiums to open from August 5. However, strict enforcement of lockdown in containment zones have been extended till August 31.

It has also has been decided that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31. Besides, metro rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls shall remain closed.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations are still not permitted. However, the government mentioned that dates of these services would be “decided separately based on the assessment of the situation”.

While international air travel has been permitted in a limited manner under Vande Bharat Mission, further opening up will take place in a calibrated manner, the MHA guidelines said.

