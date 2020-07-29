Unlock 3.0 guidelines: Night curfew gone; gyms, yoga centres to open from August 5

Unlock 3.0 guidelines: The government on Wednesday issued Unlock 3 guidelines, allowing gymnasiums and yoga institutes to function Unlock 3.0 guidelines: The government on Wednesday issued Unlock 3 guidelines, allowing gymnasiums and yoga institutes to function

Unlock 3.0 guidelines: The government on Wednesday issued Unlock 3 guidelines, allowing gymnasiums and yoga institutes to function from August 5 and revoking night curfew even as all other activities banned earlier continue to remain prohibited.

Operation of metro rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall continue to remain prohibited, the guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs have said. Schools and colleges too shall remain shut till August 31. Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations shall also not be allowed.

The government has extended the lockdown till end of August in containment zones, where severe restrictions as imposed earlier shall continue to remain in force.

“In Unlock 3, which will come into effect from August 1, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further. The new guidelines, issued today, are based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments,” a statement from the MHA said.

The new guidelines make no mention of night curfew, which had been reduced from 9 pm-7 am to 10 pm-5 am period in Unlock 2.0. “Restrictions on movement of individuals during night (Night curfew) have been removed,” the MHA statement said.

While the guidelines have given a go ahead to yoga institutes and gymnasiums, they said Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for them would be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The guidelines have made a special mention of Independence Day celebrations. “Independence day functions at National, State, District, Sub-Division, Municipal and Panchayat levels and ‘At Home’ functions, wherever held, will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols e.g. wearing of masks,” the guidelines have said.

MHA had earlier issued detailed instructions in this regard on July 21.

On schools and colleges, the guidelines said, “After extensive consultation with States and UTs, it has been decided that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, 2020.”

Restrictions on international air travel and rail travel as existing earlier shall continue. “International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening up will take place in a calibrated manner,” the MHA statement said.

On containment zones, the MHA has said they need to “be carefully demarcated by the State/ UT Governments with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by MOHFW”.

Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed, the guidelines said. “These Containment Zones will be notified on the websites of the respective District Collectors and by the States/ UTs and information will also be shared with MOHFW. Activities in the Containment Zones shall be monitored strictly by State and UT authorities, and the guidelines relating to containment measure in these zones shall be strictly implemented,” the MHA has said.

Delineation of containment zones and implementation of measures within them would be monitored by MoHFW, the guidelines have said, adding that states would have the freedom to decide on activities outside the containment zones and may put more restrictions if necessary.

“However, there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements,” it said.

The guidelines reiterated that National Directives for Covid-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country. These include wearing of masks in public places and maintaining social distancing among others.

At workplaces, work from home is to be encouraged and thermal screening of individuals and staggering of work shifts should be done. The government has also advised people to use Aarogya Setu App.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd