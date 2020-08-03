Unlock 3.0 Diary, Day 3: Jodhpur restaurant’s special Covid Curry, Mask Naan, and a subdued Raksha Bandhan

The Covid Curry, which is a pure Jain dish as described by owner Anil Kumar, is a contemporary take on the famous Jodhpur delicacy: the malai kofta curry. The Covid Curry, which is a pure Jain dish as described by owner Anil Kumar, is a contemporary take on the famous Jodhpur delicacy: the malai kofta curry.

With nearly 53,000 new cases (52,972), the number of confirmed infections in India crossed the 18-lakh mark on Monday. As many as 771 casualties took place in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 38,135. Of the 18,03,696 cases, 5,79,357 are active, while 11,86,203 have been cured.

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 18 million as the pandemic is now adding a million infections every four days, prompting more lockdowns. The World Health Organisation has, meanwhile, said that the said it expects the Covid-19 pandemic to be of “lengthy duration”.

Here are some interesting stories on day 3 of Unlock 3.0

Jodhpur restaurant’s special Covid Curry and Mask Naan have left people intrigued

A restaurant in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur has got many talking online after it recently introduced a special cuisine to capture the mood of the current times. Their offering: Covid Curry served with Mask Naan. The multi-cuisine pure vegetarian restaurant, called Vedic, put on their thinking caps to welcome diners back to their outlet after their business was hit during the lockdown. The aim was not only ensuring more footfall but also raising awareness.

The Covid Curry, which is a pure Jain dish as described by owner Anil Kumar, is a contemporary take on the famous Jodhpur delicacy: the malai kofta curry. Only difference is that instead of plain circular balls made of khoya (mawa), the shapes now bear pointed crowns, resembling the physical description of novel coronavirus as shown by scientists. As far as the flatbread is concerned, it’s a classic butter naan but in the shape of a face mask.

Subdued Raksha Bandhan in Delhi amid pandemic

Raksha Bandhan festivities in the national capital were subdued this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, with siblings having to rely on technology to wish each other.

“Travelling was not an option this year but it’s the bond that matters the most. I ordered rakhi and sweets for my brother and he sent me gifts. We had a video call with all cousins too,” Sweety Gaur, a Delhi resident, told PTI. Neetu Bhatia was a bit upset as she would have celebrated Rakhi with her cousin after a long time this year, but the pandemic did not let it happen. “Some differences had cropped up between us over the last few years and we had not celebrated the festival since then. But over the last year, we resolved our differences and I had planned to surprise him by visiting him this time.”

West Bengal ATMs running short of cash due to Covid-19 restrictions

Several ATMs in West Bengal are running short of currency as private entities entrusted with the cash-filling task are operating with skeletal staff, PTI reported quoting sources on Monday. Many lenders have outsourced the exercise to such entities, who are responsible for the maintenance and operation of ATMs in the state, they said.

According to PTI, West Bengal convenor of All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) Sanjay Das said these private companies generally withdraw money from chests every Friday, since banks in the state are shut on Saturday and Sunday.

“I visited two ATMs near my place on Monday morning, and both were dry. Many in the neighbourhood, too, complained about it. Today being Rakhi, I had planned a feast for my brother, but with the little cash I had, it could not materialise,” Ananya Dasgupta, a resident of Jadavpur, told PTI.

Owing to COVID-19 protocols and restrictions, these entities are operating with minuscule staff and are closed on weekends, resulting in delays in cash-filling, the sources said. “But, they are trying to refill cash in all the ATMs,” Das said. He also told PTI that all on-site ATMs within bank premises have not gone dry, as cash-filling in such machines is taken care of by the lenders and not third parties.

Sculptor Satish Taru who make idols for Ganapati decorations every year, this year made idols of “Corona warriors” to say “Thank You” as the city is hit by a pandemic. (Express photo by Ashish Kale) Sculptor Satish Taru who make idols for Ganapati decorations every year, this year made idols of “Corona warriors” to say “Thank You” as the city is hit by a pandemic. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

