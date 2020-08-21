Unlock 3.0, Day 21: Over 1 lakh kids attend neighbourhood classes in Tripura; 107-yr-old Maharashtra woman beats virus

A health worker at a private lab running from a community centre in Panchkula taking swab sample of a person for covid testing on Friday, August 21 2020. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh)

A day after total number of Covid cases crossed 28 lakh, India’s tally breached 29-lakh mark with a single-day rise of 68,898 infections. The recoveries increased to 21,58,946 on Friday, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

With the daily growth rate continuing to slow down, the doubling time of Covid-19 cases in India has now dropped to 30 days. The halfway stage was crossed on July 27, which means the present doubling has happened in 24 days. But the next doubling, at the current rate of growth, would happen only after 30 days, signalling a slowdown.

The total number of coronavirus infections rose to 29,05,823, while the death toll rose to 54,849 with 983 new deaths reported in a span of 24 hours. Case fatality rate has declined to 1.89 per cent while the recovery rate has risen to 74.30 per cent. There are 6,92,028 active cases in the country which forms 23.82 per cent of the total caseload.

Here are some interesting stories on day 21 of Unlock 3.0

Over 1 lakh school students attend neighbourhood classes in Tripura

Over one lakh school students in Tripura started attending neighbourhood classes in open places while maintaining social distancing, a state minister said.

In view of the ‘new normal’ adopted in education system owing to the pandemic, the government of the northeastern state has started neighbourhood classes for students, who do not have mobile phones or television sets at their homes, the minister said on Friday. On the very first day, a total of 1.25 lakh students attended the classes on Thursday, Education minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

Under this system, a teacher teaches a maximum of five students by strictly maintaining social distancing. Every

student must also carry a mask and sanitise his hand before and after classes. This has come as an immense help to the students who were finding it difficult to afford the online education being imparted due to the closure of schools during the pandemic. (PTI)

107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

A 107-year-old woman and her 78-year-old daughter have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra, overcoming the odds of high mortality rate among elderly people, an official said Friday. The woman-daughter duo along with three others of the same family were discharged from a Covid-designated hospital in Jalna city on Thursday.

The centenarian, her daughter, 65-year-old son and two grandchildren, aged 27 and 17, were undergoing treatment for

coronavirus for over a week at the hospital, district civil surgeon Archana Bhosale said. The residents of Mali Pura in old Jalna were admitted to the hospital on August 11 after they tested positive for the infection, she said. (PTI)

Noida: 1,839 vehicles challaned, 17 impounded for flouting COVID curbs

One person was arrested and owners of 1,839 vehicles were challaned across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday for allegedly violating the curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, 17 vehicles were impounded for similar violations across the district, where COVID-19 positive cases have crossed 6,900 including 43 deaths, according to official figures.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar in view of the coronavirus situation. Security checks were also intensified over the weekend beginning Friday 10 pm. (PTI)

Delhi HC listed 13K cases for virtual hearings during COVID-19 pandemic

The Delhi High Court, which has been conducting virtual hearings for the last five months due to the coronavirus pandemic, has listed around 13,000 cases to ensure that important matters related to life and liberty, public importance are filed, heard and disposed of.

The high court, which started hearing matters through video conferencing from March 24, a day before the nation-wide lockdown was officially imposed to contain the spread of the virus, took several administrative steps like cancellation of summer holidays to cope up with the time lost due to the lockdown. (PTI)

