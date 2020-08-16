Unlock 3.0, Day 16: Kolkata zoo comes ‘live’ at home; AAP to provide oximeters to 30,000 villages

Pune MC health staff conduct thermal scanning at a society on Sinhagad Road. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

With a daily rise of nearly 1,000 deaths, India is edging towards the grim 50,000-mark in the total number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus so far. On Sunday, the country recorded 63,489 new cases and 944 deaths, taking the tally to 25,89,682 cases, including 49,980 deaths and over 18 lakh recoveries. Mizoram is currently the only state in India with less than 1,000 cases, apart from Lakshadweep, which continues to be coronavirus-free.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate in Delhi has improved to more than 90 per cent on Sunday, with 652 fresh infections cases and 1,310 discharges being reported in the last 24 hours, authorities said.

Meanwhile, here are some interesting stories on day 16 of Unlock 3.0:

Now, see animals, birds of Kolkata zoo live from home

People will soon be able to get a glimpse of the animals and birds of Kolkata zoo from their homes, with authorities starting live sessions on Facebook, as one of the top destinations of the city continues to remain shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Launching the initiative, Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee Sunday said the live sessions for the major attractions at the zoo will be hosted for an hour each in the

morning and the afternoon.

“Annually 35 lakh visitors throng the Alipore zoo. Many of these visitors are regulars and they make it a point to visit the zoo at least once a year. We don’t want to deprive these people, including children, anymore,” he said.

The first session will be from 9 am to 10 am, while the second will be from 3 pm to 4 pm, Banerjee said. “We may increase the timings depending on the response,” he said. The zoo is closed for visitors since March 16 due to the pandemic.

Established in 1876, the Alipore zoo now houses around 1,100 wild animals, including tigers, lions, leopards, elephants, zebras, giraffes, and an anaconda, alongside birds of various species. People will be able to get a 360-degree view of these animals in the Facebook live session. The authorities had launched a mobile app in April to host virtual tours. It has detailed information about the birds and animals in Bengali and English. (PTI)

A tribute with precautions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu pay tributes to former Prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary at his memorial, ‘Saidaiv Atal’, in New Delhi on Sunday. Apart from them, President Ramnath Kovind and senior BJP leaders were present, taking all precautionary measures against the coronavirus. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu pay tributes to former Prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary at his memorial, ‘Saidaiv Atal’, in New Delhi on Sunday. Apart from them, President Ramnath Kovind and senior BJP leaders were present, taking all precautionary measures against the coronavirus. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

AAP to make oximeters available in 30,000 villages to help in COVID-19 fight

In a boost to the battle against the coronavirus, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will set up centres for testing saturation of oxygen content in blood in 30,000 villages across the country, its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday.

Kejriwal said he has already received a commitment for 30,000 oximeters. Oximeters help in measuring the oxygen level and are found to be extremely useful for coronavirus patients, who in many cases battle breathlessness due to drop in oxygen level. “Already received commitments for 30,000 oxymeters. Am overwhelmed. Will now set up ‘oxygen jaanch kendra’ in 30,000 villages. Commitments still pouring in. Will help set it up in more villages. Thank you donors. We will train village youth and give them oxymeters to set up oxy kendras,” Kejriwal said in a tweet. (PTI)

